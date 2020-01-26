Colours of the Republic: 70-year Republic Day celebration on canvas

Express Features By

Depicting in-depth, the glimpses of rural India along with mythological facets of the country is a new show titled, Colours of the Republic launched in Delhi earlier this week. The unveiling at Pullman hotel happened in association with the Asian Art House. The exhibition brings together some of the best senior artists like Laxman Aelay, Amit Bhar, Vijayraj Bodhankar, Paramesh Paul, and Gourishankar Soni. The attempt of the hotel is to celebrate 70 years of Indian Republic Day through art across decades.

“We are delighted to host another exhibition of eminent artists from across India at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. The illustrations will be available for the guests in the Art Zone and Artist Playground at the hotel. The initiative is an innovative and inspiring concept for both emerging and prestigious artists,” said Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate (Area General Manager), Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity at the launch.

The artworks, all by Indian artists, celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of India, focusing both on being traditional and contemporary. Rich culture and tradition is the centre of these artworks with works displaying the majestic ghats of Varanasi and scenic view of the country. The exhibition also includes spiritual works and a collection of abstracts from emerging artists like Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Manoj Das, Sanjay Tikkal, Stevan Gandhi, Sangeeta Babani, Dr Vimmie Manoj, and Sadaf Beg.

Till: February 29

At: Artist Playground and Art Zone, Lower Ground Floor & Lobby Level,

Pullman, Aerocity