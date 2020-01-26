Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi fire chief, cops receive gallantry awards from President

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has been awarded with the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Services on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

Published: 26th January 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has been awarded with the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Services on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Garg is also the recipient of Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Services on Independence Day 2009.He is a graduate in Fire Engineering from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. 

He obtained his Masters Degree (MBA, Disaster Management) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIU), Delhi. He served as Deputy Commandant in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before joining Delhi Fire Service as Divisional Officer in year 2002 through UPSC. He was subsequently promoted to the post of Director, Delhi Fire Service in 2019.

Meanwhile, 12 Delhi police personnel have been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry. They include three IPS officers, six inspectors, two sub-inspectors and one assistant sub-inspector.Two Delhi police personnel — Tamang Hibu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Security and Sub-Inspector A Chitra — have been awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. Seventeen personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President gallantry awards Delhi Fire service director awarded
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp