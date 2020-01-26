Delhi fire chief, cops receive gallantry awards from President

Express news service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has been awarded with the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Services on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Garg is also the recipient of Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Services on Independence Day 2009.He is a graduate in Fire Engineering from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

He obtained his Masters Degree (MBA, Disaster Management) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIU), Delhi. He served as Deputy Commandant in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before joining Delhi Fire Service as Divisional Officer in year 2002 through UPSC. He was subsequently promoted to the post of Director, Delhi Fire Service in 2019.

Meanwhile, 12 Delhi police personnel have been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry. They include three IPS officers, six inspectors, two sub-inspectors and one assistant sub-inspector.Two Delhi police personnel — Tamang Hibu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Security and Sub-Inspector A Chitra — have been awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. Seventeen personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.