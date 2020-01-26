Home The Sunday Standard

J&K Police, CRPF top gallantry medal tally on the 71st Republic Day

 The Jammu and Kashmir Police will receive the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF’s 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Cops

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir Police will receive the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF’s 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.  J&K police also bagged the maximum number of President’s police medal for gallantry (PPMG)-the highest gallantry award for cops in the country. 

Abdul Jabbar (IPS), Gh. Hassan Sheikh (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and Asif Iqbal Qureshi (Constable) from J&K and Late Constable Utpal Rabha (Posthumous) of CRPF will receive the highest police gallantry award for their valour during counter-terror operations. Jabbar was SSP Anantnag and was crucial in the 2016 encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. 

Central Reserve Police Force’s CoBRA Commando Rabha was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand in June, 2018 and his citation said that the 27-year-old Rabha displayed “extraordinary valour” during the gun battle. A total of 1040 police personnel will be conferred President’s police medal for gallantry award and distinguished service on Republic Day on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Police will receive the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (76).

A total 93 police personnel will receive President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and maximum are from Intelligence Bureau with eight medals. A total 657 personnel receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service and maximum are from UP police with 72 awards.Among the brave awardees is  Central Reserve Police Force’s Assistant Commander Naresh Kumar  who will receive his sixth police medal for gallantry this year.  

