JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar still holds IIT-Delhi accommodation

NEW DELHI: Four years after he took charge as JNU vice-chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar still holds an official accommodation at IIT-Delhi, besides a residence at JNU campus.

Kumar, who takes classes there, is expected to return to the prestigious educational establishment when his tenure ends next year.

His retention of the IIT accommodation, however, is based on a now-revoked IIT rule.

According to officials, prior to 2017, the institute allowed professors to hold on to their accommodation for five years if they were appointed VCs of central universities.

“Technically, it’s not a violation of the norms but he should have surrendered the accommodation as there are faculty members who have been on waiting list,” an IIT official said.