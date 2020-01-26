Home The Sunday Standard

No more misleading of city voters this time, says BJP leader Amit Shah

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, the BJP leader said that ‘social media warriors’ need to counter delusion being created in the city.

Published: 26th January 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal had won the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls by “misleading people”, but this time he would fail. 
“He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading the public. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time,” Shah said. “The people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020 as well. The trend is set to continue. We won 88 per cent of the booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said at the ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ event.

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses
the ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ programme at
JLN stadium in New Delhi on
Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

“When you support the BJP, you support the promise to secure the national boundaries of India. When you support the BJP, you are supporting the mission to make India a global figurehead,” Shah told the gathering.“The BJP has won elections in the past that seemed very difficult. Our opponents had been happy, and supporters tense. But whenever our cyber warriors got into the act, we came out victorious,” he said.

“Kejriwalji says BJP is worried about ‘Pakistanis’. I want to tell them that 30 per cent of Delhi’s population are people from Pakistan who came after partition. If this is your stand, it is shameful. They are only worried about their vote-bank. PM Modi wants to give citizenship to these refugees who are under a lot of distress. Should we not give them citizenship?” he added.In the evening, Shah addressed a gathering of party’s social media volunteers and urged to bring maximum voters on  February 8 to polling stations in the city. 

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, the BJP leader said that ‘social media warriors’ need to counter delusion being created in the city. “Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and AAP have misled the nation and incited violence. Today, they said that they stand with Shaheen Bagh. On the polling day, press the Lotus key (on EVM) so strong that protestors at Shaheen Bagh are forced to leave the site due to its shock in the evening,” Shah said.More than, 30, 000 social media volunteers would be running campaign on various platforms for the BJP.

