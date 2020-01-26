Police files FIR for attack on scribe at Shaheen Bagh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after protestors allegedly attacked a news channel team in Shaheen Bagh, police on Saturday lodged an FIR in the case and began an investigation. South-East District DCP Chinmay Biswal confirmed the registration of the case. According to the police, a news channel team along with a journalist, who had gone to cover the dharna at Shaheen Bagh was allegedly heckled by a group of protestors on Friday.

Biswal said, “The FIR has been lodged at the Shaheen Bagh police station on the statement of Deepak Chaurasia. The complainant said the attackers also broke a camera and assaulted and abused members of the news channel’s team.”On his Twitter handle, Chaurasiya uploaded a one-minute video in which he was seen surrounded by protestors and later manhandled by them. They tried to remove him from the spot and also snatched his mic. In another part of the video, a group of men can be seen trying to snatch a camera from the cameraman.

The DCP said, “Since the registration of the case, efforts are on to nab the accused. Some special information has also been obtained. The attackers will be caught.”Meanwhile, the News Broadcasters Federation on Saturday condemned the alleged attack on ChaurasiaThese attacks have been fuelled by a growing spirit of intolerance by those claiming to be protestors at Shaheen Bagh, NBF president Arnab Goswami said in a statement. “The most recent attack on senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia and his camera crew at Shaheen Bagh reflect the growing hostility of some of those at Shaheen Bagh towards journalists unwilling to toe their line,” he said.