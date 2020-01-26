Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan government passes resolution against CAA

After the resolution was passed, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to enact a resolution against all three CAA, NRC and NPR collectively.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:55 PM

CAA

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

JAIPUR: A resolution against the Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Saturday. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal presented tabled it in the House amidst BJP MLAs shouting slogans.

The resolution states, “CAA violates the basic spirit of the constitution. It is feared by a large section of people in the country that the preamble of NPR and NRC is the same.  Census work should be done only after the withdrawal of new provisions of NPR.  Recent amendments made through the Citizenship Amendment Act differentiate people on religious grounds.  It is designed to deprive citizenship of India to a section of individuals.”

The resolution states that for the first time in the history of the country after independence, a law has been brought which differentiates people on the basis of religion and will put the country’s secular fabric at risk. 

TAGS
Rajasthan government on CAA CAA
