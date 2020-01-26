Regulate access to child porn with mandatory apps: Rajya Sabha

Express News Service By

To prevent sexual abuse of children and contain access to and transmission of child pornographic content on social media, a Rajya Sabha panel has made 40 recommendations, including making monitoring apps mandatory on all devices and amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. The report was presented to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu by the panel chief and Congress parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh.

The Committee has broadly sought to address two main issues — access of children to pornographic material on social media and circulation of pornographic material on social media in which children are abused. Other recommendations include monitoring, detection and removal of content, preventing under-age use of such content, enabling parents for early detection of accessing such content by children, enabling effective action by the governments and authorised agencies to take necessary preventive and penal measures.

As part of legislative changes, the committee called for including a clause in the POCSO Act, 2012 under which advocating or counselling sexual activities with a person under the age of 18 through any written material, visual representation or audio recording or any characterization is made an offence under the Act.