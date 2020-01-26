Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of 100 days in power, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.“Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020,” he tweeted.The visit, which was originally scheduled on November 24, will now take place on March 7, Raut later said. “The complete schedule for the Ayodhya visit has been finalised. After Ramlalla darshan Uddahv Thackeray will perform aarati at Sarayu banks.

Thousands of Sena workers will be there to witness it,” Raut said and added, this is the part of faith and should not be politicised. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government shall last for all five years and Lord Ram shall bless the government,” Raut added.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He visited Ayodhya again on June 15, last year. His visit now will be first after being sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.

The BJP took potshots at the Sena over Uddhav’s proposed Ayodhya visit. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a video of the Uddhav’s father Balasaheb and accused Shiv Sena of making a U-turn from Balasaheb’s ideologies