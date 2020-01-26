Home The Sunday Standard

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of 100 days in power, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Published: 26th January 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| PTI)

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of 100 days in power, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.“Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020,” he tweeted.The visit, which was originally scheduled on November 24, will now take place on March 7, Raut later said.  “The complete schedule for the Ayodhya visit has been finalised. After Ramlalla darshan Uddahv Thackeray will perform aarati at Sarayu banks.

Thousands of Sena workers will be there to witness it,” Raut said and added, this is the part of faith and should not be politicised. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government shall last for all five years and Lord Ram shall bless the government,” Raut added.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He visited Ayodhya again on June 15, last year. His visit now will be first after being sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.

The BJP took potshots at the Sena over Uddhav’s proposed Ayodhya visit. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a video of the Uddhav’s father Balasaheb and accused Shiv Sena of making a U-turn from Balasaheb’s ideologies

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Ayodhya visit
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp