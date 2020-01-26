Home The Sunday Standard

Yogi Adityanath government to kick off Ganga Yatra

The yatra launched by Yogi will be taken forward by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Balyan and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on January 28.

Published: 26th January 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

ganga

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

LUCKNOW:  The Yogi Adityanath government has planned a five-day Ganga Yatra under Namami Gange mission from January 27 to 31. While CM Yogi will launch the yatra from Bijnor — a place where Ganga enters Uttar Pradesh — on January 27, Governor Anandiben Patel will launch it from Ballia in eastern UP, where the holy river exits the state and enters Bihar, on January 28. Eight Union ministers and state ministers in-charge of the districts the yatra will pass through will also participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reviewing the Ganga clean-up initiative in Kanpur last month, had asked ministers, elected representatives and chief ministers to launch a public outreach campaign in the villages and cities located along the Ganga in three states where the holy river flows — UP, Bihar and West Bengal.  

While CM Yogi will be accompanied by his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Bijnor, the governor will see it off in the presence of state Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, Bihar’s Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Union minister M N Pandey. Both the yatras will culminate in Kanpur on January 31. 

The yatra launched by Yogi will be taken forward by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Balyan and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on January 28. The next day, state minister Suresh Khanna, Brajesh Pathak and Union minister Prahlad Patel will take the baton and pass it on to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union minister Babul Supriyo on January 30.

Likewise, the governor will lead the yatra from Ballia, to be followed by Maurya and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 28. The next day, Yogi, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union minister Narendra Tomar will take it forward and on January 30, Deputy CM Sharma and Union minister Smriti Irani will lead it.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath Ganga Yatra
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp