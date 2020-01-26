Yogi Adityanath government to kick off Ganga Yatra

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has planned a five-day Ganga Yatra under Namami Gange mission from January 27 to 31. While CM Yogi will launch the yatra from Bijnor — a place where Ganga enters Uttar Pradesh — on January 27, Governor Anandiben Patel will launch it from Ballia in eastern UP, where the holy river exits the state and enters Bihar, on January 28. Eight Union ministers and state ministers in-charge of the districts the yatra will pass through will also participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reviewing the Ganga clean-up initiative in Kanpur last month, had asked ministers, elected representatives and chief ministers to launch a public outreach campaign in the villages and cities located along the Ganga in three states where the holy river flows — UP, Bihar and West Bengal.

While CM Yogi will be accompanied by his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Bijnor, the governor will see it off in the presence of state Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, Bihar’s Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Union minister M N Pandey. Both the yatras will culminate in Kanpur on January 31.

The yatra launched by Yogi will be taken forward by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Balyan and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on January 28. The next day, state minister Suresh Khanna, Brajesh Pathak and Union minister Prahlad Patel will take the baton and pass it on to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union minister Babul Supriyo on January 30.

Likewise, the governor will lead the yatra from Ballia, to be followed by Maurya and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 28. The next day, Yogi, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union minister Narendra Tomar will take it forward and on January 30, Deputy CM Sharma and Union minister Smriti Irani will lead it.