PM Modi lauds welfare measures undertaken by BJP during COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP isn’t an election winning machinery but an organisation committed to social service.

Stating that the corona relief work has so far been the greatest social service work undertaken in the country in the history of humanity, the PM tasked the party to digitally document the relief works carried out by the workers.

“For us the organisation is not election winning machinery. We have always believed that power is a medium for service in politics. Power isn’t a medium for personal gains for us,” Modi told the BJP workers, while addressing all the state units of the party in virtual conference.

A large number of Cabinet ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, were present at the BJP headquarters along with the party chief J P Nadda and other senior functionaries.

Arguing that the BJP has emerged as an outfit representing all sections of the society, Prime Minister counted 52 Dalit and 43 tribal MPs from within the party ranks.

He also said that there are more than 150 MLAs from within the ranks of the BJP across the country.“Each section of the society has connected with the BJP, and in the last three months the party workers have carried out corona relief works extensively, while at a much higher scale,” said Modi.

Prime Minister, who joined the event through video conference from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, tasked the BJP workers to digitally compile the works done by them for the relief of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s resolve to digitally compile the works done at the mandal, district, state and the central level. All the works for which the editorial boards should be constituted be completed by September 15, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay,” said Modi.

Seven state units of the party, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, made presentations of the relief works done by them in the last three months.