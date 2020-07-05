STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bhopal Diary: Madhya Pradesh’s Nitin Menon in ICC elite panel of umpires

Nitin stood in his first Twenty20 International match between India and England in 2017. He later stood in his first ODI match between Afghanistan and Ireland also in 2017.

Published: 05th July 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

ICC Elite Panel's youngest umpire Nitin Menon

ICC Elite Panel's youngest umpire Nitin Menon (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

BJP president’s Sasural missed out in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet

The much-awaited second cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government finally happened on Thursday.

While Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior all got representation in the cabinet, national BJP president JP Nadda’s Sasural Jabalpur drew blank.

There was no minister from Jabalpur neither in the first cabinet expansion in April nor in the second cabinet expansion, despite the council of ministers being 34-strong.

While Mahakoshal region has three ministers now in the Shivraj cabinet with two berths in the second expansion, Jabalpur lost out in the race despite former minister and Patan MLA Ajay Bishnoi being in the race.

Dada’s silence could cost BJP dear

Ramesh Mendola, popularly known as Dada Dayalu among his supporters in Indore, is maintaining studied silence after missing out ministerial berth in the recent cabinet expansion.

Mendola is a three-time MLA from Indore-II winning by the maximum margin in 2013 and 2018 elections.

While his supporters protested on Indore’s streets as well as on social media, Mendola himself is silent.

However, BJP sources believe that his silence could prove costly to the party in the bulk assembly polls, particularly in the Sanwer seat of Indore. Mendola is considered close to BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

MP’s Nitin Menon in ICC elite panel of umpires

Nitin Menon from Madhya Pradesh has become only the third Indian to be inducted into the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires. 36-year-old Nitin is the youngest umpire in the 12-member elite panel of cricket’s highest body.

Earlier, S Venkatraghavan and Sunderam Ravi from India have been part of the elite panel. Nitin’s father Narendra Menon was also a renowned umpire.

Nitin stood in his first Twenty20 International match between India and England in 2017. He later stood in his first ODI match between Afghanistan and Ireland also in 2017.

He was named as one of the umpires for the 2018 ICC Women World Twenty20.

Jeetu Soni arrested, cops trace his helpers

After nabbing the most-wanted Jeetu Soni from Gujarat, the Indore crime branch is now tracing all those contacts, who all helped the fugitive to hide in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A Rajkot-based bookie, who helped Soni stay underground for months, is under police’s radar. Soni, an influential businessman and owner of Sanjha Lokswami tabloid in Indore was accused in 60 cases.

The first case was lodged against him after his tabloid published transcripts of conversation between women operatives of the high-profile honey trap racket which jolted the the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Nitin Menon Bhopal ICC
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp