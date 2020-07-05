Centre hails Ahmedabad facility which gives non-coronavirus healthcare services

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday hailed an innovative project started in one of the worst-hit cities by the pandemic, Ahmedabad, in providing non-Covid essential healthcare services and identifying hidden positive cases.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had launched mobile vans called Dhanvantri Rath to aid people in need of essential healthcare services and identifying people with influenza like illnesses, said the Health Ministry.

Many of the large hospitals have been dedicated for Covid-19 treatment, hence measures have been taken to ensure that non-Covid essential services related to diabetes, blood pressure, heart ailment etc, are also provisioned to people who cannot visit hospitals as many of them were not operating OPDs.

One of interventions adopted in the project was large scale deployment of the mobile medical vans with Ayush doctor, paramedic and nursing staff along with local medical officers from urban health centre of the AMC.

These vans have been visiting areas and providing OPD services for non-Covid essential services and field medical consultations to people all over the city at their doorsteps, the government said. The mobile medical vans carry essential medicines including ayurvedic, homeopathic medicines, vitamin supplements, basic testing equipment along with Oxymeters.

“In addition to healthcare services reaching the people who cannot access hospital OPD services for various reasons, Dhanvantri Rath has helped identify those who need further clinical treatment or an IPD admission, and ensured that they reach the hospital in a timely manner,” a statement also said.

There have been 120 such vans deployed across the city and have successfully conducted over 4.27 lakh OPDs consultations, so far.

The intervention has helped to successfully treat over 20,143 patients with fever, over 74,048 with cough, cold and coryza, over 462 patients with severe respiratory tract infections were referred to health centres for clinical treatment.