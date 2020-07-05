Chhattisgarh economy picks up pace after lockdown, GST collection sees highest single-month spike

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: If the Chhattisgarh government data is to be believed, green shoots of economic recovery are visible post lockdown: Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections were the highest in a single month so far, besides automobile, agriculture and other sectors have also witnessed a significant growth.

“Last month, GST collection in the state increased by 22 per cent as compared to the same period last year, while the number of vehicles registration went up 3.5 times compared to May this year”, said an official spokesperson.

In 2019, the GST collection was Rs 2,093 crore, while this year it rose to Rs 2,549 crore in June.

After Jaipur, the maximum sale of cars and bikes was recorded in Raipur.

In May, nearly 7,603 bikes were sold, while in June it crossed the 27,000 mark. As per Regional Transport Office information, the number of cars purchased in May was 1,107, while in June it stood at 2,889 cars.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, over 3,000 new tractors were purchased by farmers.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, the rate of employment in the state was 3.4 per cent — compared to the national figure of 23.5 per cent.