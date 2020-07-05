STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress invokes Nehru to attack Centre over Ladakh standoff

He also mentioned the exchange of communication between Nehru and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1956 and 1959.  

Published: 05th July 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With the Centre and the opposition engaging in a war of words over Chinese incursion in Ladakh, the Congress on Saturday invoked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, saying he did not accept Beijing drawing its own Line of Actual Control and the neighbour accepted that Galwan belonged to India. 

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow ‘Raj Dharma’, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the times warrant India to look ‘eye-to-eye’ at China and unequivocally tell them to retreat from their illegal and brazen occupation of Indian Territory. 

ALSO READ | Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for Indo-China conflict: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He also mentioned the exchange of communication between Nehru and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1956 and 1959.  

“The term line of Actual control was coined by the Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1956, then he repeated it in 1959, before the 1962 war. At that time Zhou Enlai sent a letter to Pt. Nehru asking India to accept the 1959 Chinese claim and said that China was willing to withdraw 20 kilometers from this place. This is a letter from Zhou Enlai to Pt. Nehru.

"What Pt. Nehru’s response said, what did he say up on the proposal, he said that this proposal is nothing short of victors dictates,” Sibal cited from the letter. 

“The demand for India to accept the Chinese 1959 line is a demand to which India will never submit, whatever the consequences and however long and hard the struggle may be,” Sibal quoted Nehru.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Congress Ladakh standoff
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp