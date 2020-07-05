Congress invokes Nehru to attack Centre over Ladakh standoff

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the Centre and the opposition engaging in a war of words over Chinese incursion in Ladakh, the Congress on Saturday invoked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, saying he did not accept Beijing drawing its own Line of Actual Control and the neighbour accepted that Galwan belonged to India.

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow ‘Raj Dharma’, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the times warrant India to look ‘eye-to-eye’ at China and unequivocally tell them to retreat from their illegal and brazen occupation of Indian Territory.

He also mentioned the exchange of communication between Nehru and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1956 and 1959.

“The term line of Actual control was coined by the Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in 1956, then he repeated it in 1959, before the 1962 war. At that time Zhou Enlai sent a letter to Pt. Nehru asking India to accept the 1959 Chinese claim and said that China was willing to withdraw 20 kilometers from this place. This is a letter from Zhou Enlai to Pt. Nehru.

"What Pt. Nehru’s response said, what did he say up on the proposal, he said that this proposal is nothing short of victors dictates,” Sibal cited from the letter.

“The demand for India to accept the Chinese 1959 line is a demand to which India will never submit, whatever the consequences and however long and hard the struggle may be,” Sibal quoted Nehru.