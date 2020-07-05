STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Dark and handsome: As 'fair' turns to 'glow' for HUL, hear from these brown men on their experiences

The Sunday Standard decided to ask three dark-skinned Indian men  if they had the same experiences too.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin V Kumbhar, Miss India Trainer for Diction & Stage presentation

Sachin V Kumbhar, Miss India Trainer for Diction & Stage presentation

In the light of #BlackLivesMatter and HUL’s turnaround with Glow & Lovely winning a lot of brickbats, social media has become rife with many dark-skinned Indian women recalling their growing years; primarily being made the butt of many jokes and jibes.

The Sunday Standard decided to ask three dark-skinned Indian men  if they had the same experiences too.

Bose Krishnamachari 
Founder member and President of Kochi  Biennale Foundation

I have been ridiculed at a few spaces outside our country, but it is a shame to experience it in our own country where the vast majority does not have fair skin.

I hail from a region where migrants and people of diverse communities and regions have built an amazing metropolis and economy.

Once, I was hunting for a property in south Mumbai for a studio with a real estate consultant, she was a charming and beautiful foreigner married to a head of a banker in Mumbai.

While I was climbing the stairs of the property in the middle of a high-end galleries, a few men laughingly asked my friend, ‘ye kaaliya ko kidhar lekar ja rehe ho?’.

My friend was visually embarrassed and helplessly looked at me but I was cool about it though.

The guys must have thought that I must be from abroad and did not speak Hindi.  Anyway, on my return I could not stop myself from asking him, ‘sab teekh-takh hai na bhai?’. 

During my college days at the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, some of the guys used to call me Kaalia or Madrasi.

I was fond of entertainment so, my friends and I used to visit night clubs. I have experienced a few unsavoury incidents in London and in San Francisco’s nightclubs.

I think they didn’t like to see me having a good time, so I’ve encountered little bit of bullying and accidental pushing on the dance floor!

As an artist, I believe that black is the mother of all colours and also imbibed it from Rig veda; ‘Thamas soma jyothir gamaya...’, which means; darkness carries light.

It is a real understanding of eternal darkness and light or experience of enlightenment.  

Philosophically sounds great but majority of Indians look for wheatish or fair skin when looking for a life partner in marriage advertisements.

Only great love can rise above matters like skin tone or anything physical. Darkness absorbs light and darkness shines and glows as well.

Sachin V Kumbhar 
Miss India Trainer for Diction & Stage presentation

In spite of the new age world we live in, it’s very unfortunate that colour discrimination still exists.

I have personally experienced this since childhood as I have had a wheatish complexion.

I was called kaalia, kallu ram, KK, blackie. Little did they know that it hampered my confidence and I’m sure it does for many who experience this on a daily basis.

It gave me a feeling of being somewhat lower as, unfortunately, some fair-skinned individuals think it’s a privilege to be on the lighter side.

In fact, when I shifted from Dubai to Mumbai to restart my career, I went in for an acting audition and the first thing the reps said “oh we were looking for a fairer boy”.

It hit me hard and pulled me down and for almost seven years that’s till 2018 I didn’t go for any auditions and continued with anchoring and voicing.

Thankfully, times have changed and colour is no more a prerogative. I believe you must let your work speak, wear your colour with confidence and all will fall in place.

Karun Raman,
Fashion Choreographer & actor 

My debut as a film actor was with Madhvanji 20 years back in a Tamil film. But after this film when I started going out to seek work I was told, you are so dark.

There was a lot of colour bais. They were always looking for fair people and not bothered about talent. I have been in the industry for over 20 years now, but I have seen things changing only in the last four years.

Now they are not worried. Now big models are all dark skinned. 

Being rejected for being dark was depressing. I had started going for auditions with lots of make-up to look fair, which also didn’t help as it would not look natural.

So I gave up acting, and got into fashion choreography. 

It is only now, after 14 years, that I have got back into acting (in Tamil and Malyalam films). Now I see people accepting dark people.

Black is beautiful now. I think brands (like Fair & Lovely) should not be campaigning that use to cream will make one’s skin lighter because it won’t.

But I also feel if people are taking it (such creams and campaigns) seriously, they are stupid. You should be comfortable with yourself.

Having said that, I feel companies should not focus on such campaigns as these make dark people look sad and degraded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Glow and Lovely Black lives matter brown skin Racial Equality Fair and lovely
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp