DU students flag technical glitches, incorrect question papers during mock online exam

NEW DELHI: The first day of mock test conducted by Delhi University for final year students, meant to facilitate ‘Open Book Exam format’, was a ‘flop show.’

The website portal crashed as soon as the students started logging in to download the question paper, students and teachers said.

Scores of final year students who appeared for the mock test complained of technical glitches during the three-hour test.

They said the link to download the question paper was not working, so they could not log in with the mail ID.

Besides, the questions were out of syllabus and extra time was not given to the students of Divyaang category as promised.

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi raising the issues faced by the students and demanded cancellation of exams.

A DU final year student from J&K said, “I visited about 15 common service centers (CSCs) in my district, but none of the centres allowed me to use the system to write the exams.

"I showed them the notification issued by DU, but they said they had not got any such notification.” Another student said when he re-tried with the same email ID, it showed the ID not found even though the ID was the same as filled in exam forms.”

Akshay Lakra, a law faculty student, said, “I did not receive the One Time Password (OTP) to log in.

"My classmates who are physically handicapped did not get extra time. The questions were out of syllabus.”

“DUTA denounces the callous attitude of the UGC and the MHRD for delaying the release of guidelines and for putting students through this ordeal. DUTA demands immediate scrapping of the OBE and relief to students,” said Rajib Ray, DUTA President.

Dean of Examinations, Vinay Gupta, maintained that there was no issue in the exams. “We did not observe server failure or website crashing. The mock test was meant for practice as to how to download question papers and upload answer sheets.

