In sickness and in health: This power couple launches their own natural hair oil brand 'Positive'

Tanisha Pant and Akshay Dua on their eventful love story and the milestone in their dating history – co-founding Positive

Positive was born with the message, ‘apply what you eat’

Picture this: The girl reaches a firm as an applicant for a job interview. The boy, who shares office space with the firm’s owner, is also hiring for his new venture.

In a mix-up of sorts, the boy interviews the girl and selects her. It is only when she is informed of the decision of her selection that the curtains over the confusion lift.

She, however, opts to work with the ‘other’ firm that had called her. But as the two work in the same office space, they meet again, and again, exchange contacts and in time, start getting along really well. 

The couple Tanisha Pant and Akshay Dua

The above episode might seem straight out of a Hindi potboiler, but it is not.

This is how Akshay Dua and Tanisha Pant met and decided to spend their lives together.

They also started a firm together, Positive. And there’s a back story here as well. “Soon after we started dating, I fell ill with jaundice and got gall bladder stones. I was operated upon and hospitalised for four months. Though I recovered, I had severe hair fall and bald patches as the side effects of the administered medicines,” Tanisha recalls her dark days.

When medication and cosmetic oils didn’t help, Tanisha’s grandmother introduced her to a traditional hair oil recipe.

“Tanisha and I researched and travelled many places in search of ‘natural’ and ‘potent’ ingredients. After months, we found an all-natural, plant-based hair oil that worked on Tanisha. It was then that we decided to present the product to consumers looking out for healthy, chemical-free alternatives for their hair problems,” puts in Akshay. 

Thus, Positive was born with the message, ‘apply what you eat’. “The products Onion Oil, Kalonji Oil and Castor Oil are made from renewable natural, carefully crafted potent and non-toxic ingredients, backed by science,” shares Tanisha.

During this period of turmoil and struggle, the two felt life seemed much better together and their different personalities gelled well.

“We enjoyed being together… working, eating, spending time. Our ideas, thought processes, personal goals and our future fitted well. We realised we were in love not just with our work, but each other too,” says Tanisha, who hails from Dehradun. 

Akshay, on the other hand, is a hard-core Delhiite. “Both my parents are into their self-owned businesses. My dad has a vast experience across apparel, electronics and real estate and my mother has been into money exchange business which I had started when I was 17.” For him, Tanisha is a big-time hustler with a strong gut feeling.

“She sees things coming and knows exactly how to work on them. She is a fitness enthusiast and you’ll mostly find her either practising yoga, or listening to some mental awareness podcast. This keeps her sane. I love how she takes everything seriously, be it work, family or health. You can’t compete with her.” Tanisha says she has always been a sapiosexual. “What I like about Akshay is that he is a master at whatever he does.

I think having a brainy partner is beneficial and adds to the fact that he has built everything himself even though he comes from a family of businesspeople.” Is there anything they dislike about the other? “Yes, she has a strict time table of sleeping and waking up which never changes. No matter how much it is the need of the hour,” quips Akshay, and Tanisha replies, “His not having a life apart from work. There is no personal life, friends or other interests apart from his business.” Talking about couple goals, Akshay says, “We aim to make a unicorn out of our brand. Our couple goals have already been well-defined.

We are too passionate about the work right now and even as a couple, we believe Positive is a goal we are driven towards. Right now, we are young. Tanisha is 23 and I am 26, and so we have many years ahead to get our names on the cards and tying the knot. Till then, we shall cherish the journey and focus on the baby steps that we are taking.”

