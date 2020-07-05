Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment selects 40 candidates for overseas scholarship

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In the first phase of selection of candidates for national overseas scholarships, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has provisionally selected over 40 candidates from among over 250 candidates.

According to the ministry, 212 candidates have been rejected due to ‘non-fulfillment’ of eligibility criteria. The countries in which students have opted for courses include the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, New Zealand and France.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is given to selected candidates for pursuing postgraduation and PhD courses abroad in the accredited institutions/universities by an authorised body of that country.

The universities for which the students have been provisionally selected are University of Manchester, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, Monash University, University of Sheffield, University of Auckland, University of Leeds, University of Nottingham, Lancaster University, Cardiff University, Goethe University, Western Sydney University and University of Greenwich, among others.