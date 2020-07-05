The New Indian Express group vice president K Karunakaran passes away

Express News Service By

K Karunakaran (69), who was serving as the Vice President (Commercial) of the New Indian Express Group, passed away on Saturday (July 4).

He joined the organisation on October 6, 1995, and has been a part of the Express family for the past 25 years.

A graduate in law, Karunakaran joined the commercial department, and rose to head the team. He was also part of the senior management at Express.

The management and the staff of The New Indian Express group expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise, and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Karunakaran is survived by his wife K Joyce and son K Arun John.