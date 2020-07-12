At least 250 militants ready to cross LoC to infiltrate Jammu & Kashmir, says Army

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Army on Saturday said Pakistan has been failing in its attempts to instigate people of Kashmir ever since the Centre scrapped Article 370 last year.

SRI NAGAR: The Army on Saturday said Pakistan has been failing in its attempts to instigate people of Kashmir ever since the Centre scrapped Article 370 last year. It said at least 250 militants were waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into J&K. The Army warned that any trans-LoC movement will meet an appropriate response, asserting it remains fully committed to maintaining the sanctity of LoC.

General officer Commanding (GoC) of Baramulla-based Army’s 19 Infantry Division Major General Virender Vats told media that the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Naugam sector in the border district of Kupwara in the early hours on Saturday. Two militants in combat fatigue attempted to cut the anti-infiltration fence. “Both the militants were killed in a clean operation. Two AK rifles, a pistol, 12 magazines, medicines, food and `1.5 lakh Indian and Pakistani currency were recovered from them,” he said.

Major General Vats said since militants passed through Pakistani posts, it clearly indicated Pakistan’s complicity in fomenting trouble in India. “At least 250 militants are waiting to infiltrate. They are fully supported and facilitated by the Pak army,” he said. 

Militants warn BJP men 
A few days after BJP leader and two of his family members were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba men in Bandipora, posters of another outfit, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, appeared there in the market warning people against joining the BJP. It asked those already associated with the BJP to quit the party or face the consequences.

