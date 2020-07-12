STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav wants polls to be postponed, says pandemic not correct time

Polls in Bihar are due in October-November but the Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

PATNA:  Reiterating his demand of postponing of assembly election in Bihar, Leader of opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that it is the responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold elections after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained. Taking to his twitter, Yadav on Saturday said, “I will be the last person to have an election on dead bodies. If Nitishji acknowledges that Covid is still a crisis, elections can be postponed until the situation improves but if he thinks Covid is not a problem, elections must be conducted with traditional means of electioneering.”

Polls in Bihar are due in October-November but the Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.Attacking on Nitish Kumar-led government in the state, he further said that the inapt handling of situation emerged after the Covid 19 outbreak had worsened the condition in the state.

“The abject failure of the Nitish government in handling this pandemic and migrants issues has led to chaos and insecurity among people. There seems to be no containment and mitigation strategy in place. An exponential surge in new cases is worrying. This COVID crisis has exposed the misdemeanors of the Nitish government inside out,” he said.

He added that Bihar is the worst hit and health experts fear countless deaths in the state primarily because of abysmally low testing and dilapidated medical infrastructure. “Bihar is sitting on the tip of iceberg today which is worsening day-by-day and in the coming months, thousands of people may die because of lackadaisical approach and lack of medical care,” Yadav said. Hence, it is not the correct time to conduct elections, he aaded.

