DCW seeks report from UP Police over woman's death who was allegedly thrown out of moving bus

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women has sought a report from the UP Police over the death of a woman after she was allegedly thrown out from a moving bus last month by its conductor who suspected her of being infected with coronavirus.

In a notice issued earlier this week, the women’s panel sought by July 15 a copy of the FIR registered in the case and details of the suspects arrested. “It has been reportedly alleged by the girl’s family who was travelling with her that the conductor of the bus threw her out near Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot. This is a very serious matter and merits your urgent attention,” the DCW said. The panel has sought an action taken report in the matter.