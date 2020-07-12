Differently-abled's SHG from Jharkhand takes on challenges of life,  demands rights guaranteed by government

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: The spirit to say ‘I can’ and ‘I will’ — no matter how challenging the task is — makes this group of 10 differently abled stand out in a world too miser to appreciate those who help themselves in order to help others. Three of them are visually impaired and one has hearing disability. Collectively, they run a Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet and also help others to get their due rights.

The Self-Help Group (SHG) at Baridih under Ormanjhi block in the outskirts of Ranchi has been fighting its battle for the last 10 years. In 2010, they formed a committee ‘Birsa Viklang Swayam Sahayata Samuh’. Committee’s secretary Narayan Kumar Mahto says the members wanted to help each other physically and financially in getting their rights guaranteed by the Jharkhand government. But soon they realised that physical help alone would not help them in the long run.

So, they started contributing a fixed amount for their hour of need. “No one paid heed to our demands,” he said. The group required money to visit the block office and the district headquarters. We started contributing Rs 10 per member each week from our pocket,” said Mahto. Finally, everyone in the group received disability certificates enabling them to get pension.“It was a morale booster for the group. We started fighting for other disabled persons in the village.

We fought a long battle for Munni Kumari and Ranjeet Kumar in getting a job as a para-teacher in the local school as the Gram Sabha was reluctant to recommend their names despite the fact they were the most qualified persons in the village,” said the Mahto. The group is now trying to secure a house for each of its members under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. SHG President Rameshwar Mahto says securing the disability certificate has helped them in getting due respect in the society.

“As soon as we became self-dependent, we earned self-esteem, as people, both inside and outside the family, started looking at us with respect and have treated us as normal people,” said the SHG President. Then in 2018; they heard there was a vacancy for a PDS shop, but it will be allotted to an SHG. The group decided to put up its case before the officials.

“Several other SHGs too staked their claim. Initially, our proposal was rejected by the Gram Sabha, but finally we succeeded in convincing them and the PDS shop was allotted to us on the recommendations of the Gram Sabha in March 2018,” said SHG member Balwant Kumar. Everyone in the group contributes in running the shop in his own capacity, he said.Block Supply Officer Virendra Kumar Singh said: “They are doing a great job. We have not received a single complaint.”