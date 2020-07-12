Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Patna-IGIMS gets a new ‘Department of Dietetics’

Patients admitted to Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) will now get dietary tips to fight their diseases. A new department of dietetics has been launched at IGIMS on the occasion of Doctors’ day to promote a balanced dietary habit among the patients. Director of IGIMS, Dr SN Biswas dedicated the department to patients to educate them on nutritious diets-habit during both treatment and post recovery periods. “Now, with only `50 registration fee, patients can get details about their diet plans,” said superintendent of IGIMS Dr Manish Mandal.

Union minister stresses awareness on disasters

Nityanand Rai, Mo S for Home Affairs, while visiting the 9th Battalion NDRF headquarters in Patna said that masses should be made aware on how to deal with the disasters and calamities like floods. He stressed on better coordination among various disaster-response agencies including weather & flood forecasting agencies for prompt response in case of any mishap. He also said that community awareness in the field of disaster management must be done on larger scale to minimize loss of life and property during disasters. Vijay Sinha, Commandant of NDRF briefed him about preparedness and the comm

Flood control centre set up in Patna

The Water Resource Department (WRD) has set up the Central Flood Control Cell-Cum- Assistance Centre (CFCCCAC) in the state capital. The centre will help in flood-prone areas to shared information with the authorities. WRD minister Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, who inaugurated the centre recently, said that CFCCCAC is equipped with state-of-the-art technology which can be accessed using a toll-free number and the ‘Hello WRD’ app. “People living in flood-prone districts can inform about flood disaster to the centre directly and alert the engineers,” minister said.

‘Corona-bhagao, Gaon bachao’ for people in Bihar

At a time when the Covid-19 is spreading in Bihar’s rural areas, people living there are being getting the ‘Corona Safety Kits’ free of cost by a Patna-based youth Syed Mustafa Hussein. Under a campaign ‘Corona bhagao, Gaon bachao’ (Chase Corona, Save Villages), Hussein is meeting all costs with his hard-earned money. “Saving humanity is also our prime duty,” said Syed Mustafa Hussein. The Corona Safety Kits contain N-95 masks, sanitizers, soaps and detols and pamphlets of safety tips on social distancing and hand-washing. unity awareness programmes like school Safety Programme, started by NDRF in Bihar and Jharkhand.