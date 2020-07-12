STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

US using India to contain China, won’t offer help: Media report

The US has stood firmly behind India in the stand-off against China.

Published: 12th July 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: A day after Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called for New Delhi and Beijing to be partners and not rivals, China on Saturday warned India against being instigated by the United States.

An article published in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, The Global Times, said, “The US’ seemingly unequivocal support to India on the China-India border issue only serves US interests, and India is just seen by the US as a bullet in its containment policy toward China.”

The US has stood firmly behind India in the stand-off against China. The US Secretary of State on Wednesday accused China of taking “incredibly aggressive” action and said “the Indians have done their best to respond to that”. 

The Global Times article says the US gesture may have convinced some Indian politicians and military officers into believing that Washington will offer help in confronting China.

“But for the US, befriending India serves to pressure and contain China rather than offer help to India’s geopolitical security,” the article said, quoting Chinese analysts. 

“There is no doubt that Washington would prefer a conflict between China and India so that the US benefits,” it added. The article warns India against being fooled by the US tricks.

“The US could only pay lip service to India and is unlikely to offer any concrete financial or military help. India has to understand that it is just a bullet for the US in its containment policy toward China, not even a gun,” the article stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India china standoff Chinese Communist Party USA
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp