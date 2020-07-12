US using India to contain China, won’t offer help: Media report

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called for New Delhi and Beijing to be partners and not rivals, China on Saturday warned India against being instigated by the United States.

An article published in the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, The Global Times, said, “The US’ seemingly unequivocal support to India on the China-India border issue only serves US interests, and India is just seen by the US as a bullet in its containment policy toward China.”

The US has stood firmly behind India in the stand-off against China. The US Secretary of State on Wednesday accused China of taking “incredibly aggressive” action and said “the Indians have done their best to respond to that”.

The Global Times article says the US gesture may have convinced some Indian politicians and military officers into believing that Washington will offer help in confronting China.

“But for the US, befriending India serves to pressure and contain China rather than offer help to India’s geopolitical security,” the article said, quoting Chinese analysts.

“There is no doubt that Washington would prefer a conflict between China and India so that the US benefits,” it added. The article warns India against being fooled by the US tricks.

“The US could only pay lip service to India and is unlikely to offer any concrete financial or military help. India has to understand that it is just a bullet for the US in its containment policy toward China, not even a gun,” the article stated.