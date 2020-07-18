STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan ACB lodges FIR in connection with audio clips regarding 'conspiracy' to topple state govt

DG ACB Alok Tripathi on Saturday said that the FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday.

FIR report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

JAIPUR: The political drama in Rajasthan took another turn on Saturday with the Anti-Corruption Bureau lodging an FIR in connection with two audio clips said to be pointing to a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

BJP  has filed a police complaint for defamation against three Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasra, for naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the leaked audio tapes. 

Earlier, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police had registered two FIRs and arrested businessman Sanjay Jain in connection on Friday night.

Meanwhile, a team of the SOG that travelled to Manesar in Haryana where 19 MLAs of the Sachin Pilot were camping at a resort, is staying back to trace the rebel lawmakers. 

According to sources, the SOG wants to record a voice sample of MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who was allegedly heard on one of the tapes discussing bribes from a Union minister in a bid to topple the Gehlot-led government. 

On Friday, the SOG team was stopped for more than an hour and now the Rajasthan police says the Haryana police allowed the MLAs to slip away. On Saturday, the SOG team moved to Delhi where they are likely to question Union Minister Shekhawat after the requisite permission.

The BJP has also become aggressive after its minister was named by the Congress in the audio tape scandal.

According to the BJP, the audio tapes are fake and meant only to defame BJP leaders. Meanwhile, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters in Jaipur that the Haryana police helped rebel MLAs to escape.  

