Rajnath Singh visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir, reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations

Singh, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, visited the North Hill post and was apprised about the situation at the border by senior officials.

Published: 18th July 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 10:51 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR: A day after visiting the troops in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in border district of Kupwara and praised the soldiers for defending the country in every situation.

He also visited the Amarnath cave shrine and participated in the pooja. Rajnath. accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane ,visited the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector of border district of Kupwara.

The defence minister interacted with the soldiers and officers at the forward posts and was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the frontiers by the security officials “We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation,” Rajnath tweeted after his interaction with the soldiers.

The Indian and Pakistani troops have been involved in clashes almost daily along the LoC and International Border. 

Singh visited the Badamibagh Cantonment, headquarters of 15 Corps, and was briefed about the prevailing situation at the LoC, at the hinter land and anti-militancy operations launched by troops.

He had impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the LoC and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure by the adversary.

Earlier, Singh visited the Amarnath cave shrine to pay his obeisance. He reviewed the security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.

The shortened 15-day Amarnath Yatra is expected to start from July 21.

