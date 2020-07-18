Unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying for discord within Congress: Vasundhara Raje

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The conjectured factionalism within the Rajasthan BJP over the Gehlot-Pilot spat is slowly tumbling out of the closet.

On Saturday, Vasunndhara Raje broke her silence, lambasting the Congress for blaming the BJP for its own “misdeeds,” even as she rambled on about her loyalty to the party.

That was thought to be essential in the face of charges that the former CM was, in fact, trying to save the Gehlot government.

Over the past few days, the BJP’s feigned acquiescence to the virtual split in the state Congress was largely attributed to the fluid situation and inability of Sachin Pilot to switch to the saffron camp.

Raje attempted to be direct – on the one hand, she attacked the Congress and, on the other, she took on her critics within and outside BJP that she was in any way in cahoots with Gehlot.

“It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress at a time when Covid-19 has killed over 500 people,” said Raje.

“This has also come at a time when locusts are attacking agricultural fields… There is no point in dragging BJP leaders into this.”

Then she tweeted: “Some people are repeatedly spreading rumours. I have been a loyal worker of the party for 30 years and I stand firmly with the party and its ideology.”It was this statement that sought to stoke the political embers that first drew sustenance from Pilot’s remark of a “hidden nexus” between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Raje. Besides, a few days ago, RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal had alleged that Raje was trying to save the “minority government.”

Beniwal also claimed that Raje had advised Jat MLAs of Sikar and Nagaur districts not to join Pilot. Sources say Beniwal is backed by the anti-Raje camp within the BJP.

A section of the party believes that the nascent Pilot-BJP bonhomie has not gone down well with the Raje camp that sees it as a barrier to Raje’s prospects of becoming the CM again.

Kailash Meghwal, former Assembly Speaker, too waded into the controversy. “It is disgraceful to remove an elected government through unethical means. The BJP is a party of character. I reject any plot to bring down the government.”

This prompted Gehlot to repeat his charges on Twitter, citing Meghwal. The Pilot episode has, thus, exposed intra-party rivalries within the BJP.

Mayawati demands President’s rule

BSP supremo Mayawati said on Saturday that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should recommend President’s Rule in the state.

She alleged that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had openly violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP for a second time by getting its MLAs included in the Congress.

It is also evident he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping, Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“The governor must take cognisance of the political deadlock and instability prevailing in Rajasthan, and should recommend imposition of President’s Rule in the state,” she said.