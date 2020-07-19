COVID-19 cases creates new hurdles for Indian women in achieving gender equality: NGO

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has created more hurdles in terms of achieving gender equality and the country may regress the spheres of girls’ education, and women’s political and economic rights, pointed out ‘India Fact sheet on Gender Equality’ by NGO Society for Health Alternatives (SAHAJ).

The need of the hour is for stakeholders like government, civil society organisations and the private sector to converge their efforts, it said.

The pandemic may pose a serious setback for improving women’s safety concerns with cases of domestic violence reported from across the country amid the lockdown, said the factsheet which based on India’s progress on five gender indicators related to the sustainable development goals related to peace and justice.

The recommendations included urging the government to develop an improved database, including consolidation and comparison of existing data on safe and unsafe areas for women.