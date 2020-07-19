Lucknow Diary: Former powerlifter turns 'vada-pav' vendor to make ends meet

Namita Bajpai By

Former powerlifter sells ‘vada-pav’for survival

Former international powerlifter Shatrughan Lal is an inspiration for many. Lal, who won 12 medals in international and more than 30 in national events, now coaches trainees at the Chowk Stadium in Lucknow.

However, the corona pandemic is making him do something that he had never thought of. The 50-year-old has learnt the art of cooking ‘vada-pav’ from YouTube and is running a small roadside shop in the old city area.

A silver medalist at the Senior Asian Championship, Lal is among the 400-odd ad hoc coaches on the state government’s rolls, who have been facing a tough time for the last three months. They have received no payments in the absence of any sports events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rare albino deer spotted in Saharanpur forest

An extremely rare species of deer — albino sambhar (a white deer) — was sighted at Sahansara beat of Shakumbhari range of Shivalik forest in Saharanpur recently.

These albino Sambhar deer are rare and have been seen only in the Gir forest in Gujarat and other parts of the country.

Albinism occurs when mutated genes from both parents pass onto newborns and that interferes with the production of melanin (main pigment that determines the colour of skin, eyes and fur) in the body.

A six-month-long survey was conducted in Shivalik forest and 312 cameras were installed at 156 locations of the jungle to trap images.

Migrants revive ancient pond in Hardoi

About 60 migrant labourers, who returned home during the lockdown, saved an ancient pond lying dilapidated in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

With the help of the district administration, the 60 migrant labourers, along with 20 others, infused life into Suraj Kund, the crumbling pond which according to locals belongs to Treta Yuga- the era of Lord Rama. The pond is located in the Umrari Gram Panchayat.

Several villagers are calling these migrants God’s manifestation while some are calling them blessing in disguise.

However, the transformation of the water body was not an easy task. District administration officials said it took a lot of effort, resources and patience in giving final shape to the pond.

BNA to stream three plays live on Facebook

Taking a big technological leap, the prestigious Bhartendu Natya Akademi in Lucknow has decided to stage online plays based on the theme of corona from July 17 to 19.

Three plays, being staged in the BM Shah auditorium, will be streamed live online on the official Facebook page of the institute.

Prepared by students of the academy, these comedy plays are based on stories related to the Covid pandemic.

The first play, When the Night Awakes, is written and directed by Sudipta Saha. The other two plays are called ‘A Date with Corona’ and ‘ Nirvasan Corona Kaal Mein’.