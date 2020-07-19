STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NC, PDP slam move to notify 'strategic areas' in Jammu and Kashmir

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the amendment will undermine civil authority and turn the entire region into a military establishment.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) and PDP have slammed Jammu and Kashmir government for giving nod to notify certain areas in the Union Territory as ‘strategic areas’ to allow construction requirement of armed forces.

Terming the government move as a ‘remnant of a colonial era laws’, Imran said in years to come, many civilian chunks could overnight be converted into such proposed ‘strategic areas’.

“Such a notification can change a disposition of a huge chunk of settlement overnight; hamper their economic activities and other dynamics of day to day life”. 

“At a time when voices are being raised against poor implementation of the Cantonment Act and construction rules across the country, we have a headless dispensation in J&K proposing to put more chunks of land under the control of security forces at the pretext of smooth construction for requirements of armed forces in such proposed notified areas,” he said adding, “It seems that government is on a mission of a major land grab strategy”.

The government has given its nod to the proposal of amending the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and J&K Development Act, 1970 to provide for special dispensation for carrying out construction activities in Strategic Areas.

The amendments paves way for notifying certain areas as ‘strategic areas’ in terms of the requirement of armed forces and in such areas, the regulation of construction activity shall be through a special dispensation. 

