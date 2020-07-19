Want to donate directly to NDRF? Here's how to go about it

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday allowed individuals and private institutions to make contribution to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

“Centre has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions/grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005,” said an official release.

Contributions/grants can be made by any person or institution in NDRF through physical instruments, RTGS/NEFT/UPI and Bharatkosh portal.

"Physical instruments to be drawn favouring “PAO (Secretariat), MHA” at New Delhi. On the back of the instrument, the individual may mention for “Contributions/ Grants to NDRF”.

Through RTGS/NEFT by indicating the purpose as “Contributions/Grants to NDRF” and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi. Through Bharatkosh portal -- one can make payment, using Net banking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI.