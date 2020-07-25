STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polishing photography skills during COVID

Webinars have made one thing certain. These can bring voices across the world right to your viewing screen, while you are staying safe at home in the pandemic.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:07 AM

Arun Babu

Webinars have made one thing certain. These can bring voices across the world right to your viewing screen, while you are staying safe at home in the pandemic. One such virtual workshop with commercial photographer Zack Arias was organised recently by Fujifilm India. 

Zack Arias

Titled Xperience, the workshop was hosted by Radhakrishnan Chakyat, Commercial Photographer and founder of Pixel Viilage YouTube Channel and was made live on Fujifilm's YouTube handle. Arias spoke about his life as a photographer and his own experiences with Fujifilm’s range of cameras and lenses. The Atlanta-based photographer started enjoying photography when he was about 15, and has been pursuing it as a career for over 20 years now.

Commenting on the webinar, Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “As majority of the country’s workforce is working from home, it is essential to find leisure during these challenging times.

We associated with renowned photographers such as Zack Arias and Radhakrishnan Chakyat to share insights, support our passionate customers through these educational sessions and help them dive deeper into photography and videography skills during their time at home.” With such workshops every month, Fujifilm aims to teach different kinds of photography styles right from wedding, documentary, fashion and commercial photography to even more such as shooting videos.

In a nutshell
Through webinar-workshops Fujifilm will teach diverse photography styles such as wedding, documentary, fashion and commercial to even shooting videos.

