‘Pvt hospitals not adhering to govt caps’

A civil society group on Saturday wrote to the Lt-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that despite putting a price cap on treatment for Covid-19,

NEW DELHI:  A civil society group on Saturday wrote to the Lt-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that despite putting a price cap on treatment for Covid-19, private hospitals are not complying  with the state government’s order.

Listing out several reports where Covid patients had to pay exorbitant fees, the All India Drug Action Network, along with 19 more foundations, stated that several complaints had come to light regarding the refusal of various hospitals to adhere to the government set treatment caps.

As per the state order issued last month, the prescribed maximum rates were to be applicable for various categories of beds — isolation bed, ICU bed without a ventilator, ICU bed with a ventilator —subject to an upper limit of 60 per cent of the total hospital bed capacity.

“We would like to note that the behaviour of private hospitals is no accident, but rather a direct consequence of the failure of the Delhi government to provide transparent information to the public regarding various aspects of the policy and to take measures towards enforcement, which has enabled private hospitals to violate the rules with impunity,” read the letter.

Some specific issues highlighted by the societies include not informing patients about the government rates, obtaining false consent, not providing patients information about fixed-rate beds available at the time of admission and not applying government rates for insured patients at hospitals to name a few.

