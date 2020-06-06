Delhi Police inspector found dead in car

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old inspector posted in Special Cell of Delhi Police was found dead inside a car at North West Delhi’s Ram Main Pura road.

The inspector has been identified as Vishal Khanwalkar resident of UV Block, Shalimar bagh, Delhi. The body of the deceased inspector has been sent to postmortem for autopsy.

The Northwest district police received a PCR call at around 4:20 pm on Saturday regarding an unconscious person in a car at Rampura main road, Delhi.

On receiving the call, police reached the spot and found one person lying unconscious in a car. The man was immediately sent to BJRM hospital.

“After inspection of the car, it was revealed that the person was Vishal Khanwalkar, working as an inspector in the Special Cell of Delhi Police... An enquiry is being conducted,” said a police official.