Health mafia unacceptable, stern action against pvt hospitals doing 'black-marketing of beds': Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting pressure over the lack of proper arrangements for Covid patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government will not allow “black marketing” of beds in private hospitals.

“Certain private hospitals are indulging in malpractices such as black-marketing of beds. I warn these hospitals and tell them that the hospitals were established for the service of the people and not earn money. Your political bosses will not be able to protect you.

"Strictest action possible will be taken,” the CM warned. For stopping black marketing of Covid beds, a medical professional of the Delhi government will be deputed on the reception of every private hospital. These professionals will provide information on bed vacancy in the hospitals, he said.

“A few days ago, a person came to me and informed me that he was denied a bed by a private hospital, and after many requests, they charged him Rs 2 lakh for admission.”

In a televised message, Kejriwal said officials are in talks with the owner of these hospitals and trying to explain them the gravity of the situation but if they do not change their stand, action will be taken.

Sending across a stern message, the CM said those private hospitals involved in health “mafia” will have to admit COVID patients, which, he asserted, is “non-negotiable”.

All private hospitals have to reserve 20 per cent beds for Covid cases but some hospital are “doing mischief”, Kejriwal said, adding that his government “will absolutely not tolerate black marketing of beds” and “false refusal” of beds by a few private hospitals who are charging exorbitant fees.

There has been a flood of complaints by families of Covid- infected patients alleging lacklustre attitude of hospitals and expensive bed charges even as fatalities and fresh cases continue to rise rapidly in Delhi.

“I am not saying that all private hospitals are indulged in these kinds of practices. Private hospitals play an important role in the development of the health infrastructure of Delhi,” Kejriwal highlighted.

“(But) No hospital can deny testing to any asymptomatic patient,” he asserted.