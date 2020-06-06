STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy with an infection tally of over two lakh

India's death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 6,642 with a record increase of 294 deaths in the 24 hours till Saturday 8 AM.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers busy taking nosal swab samples from a man or COVID-19 test at a Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Egmore in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

NEW DELHI: The country’s tally of the Covid-19 jumped to 2,36,657 after 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths, the highest so far, were recorded between Friday and Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,15,942 are active. India, according to a global Covid-19 dashboard maintained by US’s John Hopkins University, became the sixth worst hit country in the pandemic when it overtook Italy in terms of total confirmed cases.

Only the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are now ahead of India. In the country, the overall deaths have been particularly high in Maharashtra and Delhi, which accounted for 139 and 58 more deaths recorded in 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, 2,436 new cases were reported in a day, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, too, have confirmed more than 1,300 cases each in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra now has 80,229 confirmed cases, with 35,156 recovered patients.

The state has reported 2,710 Covid- 19 deaths as of now. In Tamil Nadu, which has 28,694 confirmed cases, a total of 232 patients have succumbed to the infection and 12 deaths have been recorded in a day. The mortalities continues to be high in Gujarat, which now has 19,094 cases.

A total of 1,190 patients have died due to the Covid-19 in the state, with 35 deaths registered in 24 hours.

At 6.2 per cent, Gujarat also has the highest Covid-19 case fatality rate in the country, while the national average is 2.8 per cent. In Delhi, which has the highest death per million at 30.2, the CFR, at 2.6 per cent, is slightly lower than the national CFR.

