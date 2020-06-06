STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Will accept Khalistan if government offers it: Akal Takht Jathedar

Gobind Singh Longowal also endorsed the views of the Akal Takht jathedar and said if Khalistan is given to the community, it would be acceptable to Sikhs.

Published: 06th June 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020.

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

AMRITSAR: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani (high priest) Harpreet Singh kicked up a controversy on the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Saturday as he said every Sikh wanted Khalistan.

If the Union government offers a separate state, the community will accept it, he said. The anniversary passed off peacefully amid protests and slogan shouting by members of radical Sikh groups at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

After the culmination of the event, Singh, in a reply to the question on slogans being raised in favour of Khalistan by some hardliners told the media, “There is nothing wrong if slogans in favour of Khalistan are raised…If the government offers us Khalistan, what else do we need? We will accept it, because every Sikh wants it.”

To a question on pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple complex, Singh said he found nothing wrong in it.

“But they should have done it after the conclusion of the religious programme at the Akal Takht,” he added. Endorsing Singh’s views, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh said, “If the government offers it (Khalistan) we will accept it.’’

According to sources, police tried to stop the activists who came in large numbers to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple ignoring social distancing norms. But they managed to get inside the complex after heated arguments

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akal Takht jathedar Khalistan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp