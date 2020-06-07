Attack on Delhi hospitals: Congress lashes out at CM Kejriwal, seeks apology 

NEW DELHI: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave a stern warning to private hospitals over coronavirus patients; the Congress described him as a helpless “Chief Minister” accusing him of misleading the people.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary in a video statement said, “Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Delhi. The way he was attacking the private hospital in the press conference and the way he was misleading the people of Delhi by accusing the private hospital, people of Delhi have witnessed the most helpless CM.” He also accused Kejriwal of hiding his failures and taking the help of a “mobile app” to improve his image.

Chaudhary also targeted the AAP government over the much hyped mohalla clinics, one of the most ambitious project of the AAP government.

“Where are the Mohalla Clinics about which you boasted a lot around the world. Not even a single person is getting treatment at Mohalla Clinics,” he added.