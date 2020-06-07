STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Beyond bars: A green jail for prisoners in Madhya Pradesh, thanks to this police officer

Jails in India are not known for greenery, but thanks to relentless efforts by the assistant jail superintendent of Narsinghpur jail, a multi-acre barren land has been turned into a lush green patch.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Chhattar (above) planted saplings of Moringa, Meethi Neem, Snapdragon, Lily, Marigold among others | express

MADHYA PRADESH: Driven by her knowledge and expertise in agriculture and horticulture, a young woman police official in Madhya Pradesh has turned the Narsinghpur Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh into a ‘green jail.’

Meet Shilpa Chhattar, an assistant jail superintendent of the Central Jail, who within 20 months of her first posting has transformed the multi-acre barren land on the jail premises into a lush green land replete with fruits, flower and vegetable plantations.

A native of Jabalpur district of the state, Chhattar, who holds a masters degree in agriculture sciences from State Agriculture University in Himachal Pradesh’s Palanpur, got her first posting in the MP Jail Services in September 2018.

“Within a few weeks of my joining, Central Jail superintendent Shephali Tiwari had asked me to pursue my passion for vegetable farming at the jail. I first developed an organic insecticide for some trees already existed inside the premises and later, I took up the task of turning the jail into a green jail,” Chhattar said.

She began with planting Moringa and Meethi Neem trees and followed it up with fruit, flower and vegetable farming.

Joined by jail inmates from farming background, the young officer has since then transformed the multi-acre barren land into a green patch. She divided the saplings the phases. First, along with the inmates planted vegetables of all genres in many acres, then, went on to plantings fruit and flower saplings.

“Not only this, but we have also made hanging gardens comprising Snapdragon, Lily, Marigold among other flowers, to render positivity to the inmates. We have also started vegetable farming inside the main jail and will now take up the task of developing wondrous garden on the premises,” Chhattar said.

Impressed by her passion for farming, a few months back, the state jail directorate chose her to train newly recruited jail guards from across the state in farming and agriculture practices in Khargone district.

Showering praise on Chhttar’s efforts to turn the jail into a green jail in less than two years, Tiwari said:

“Thanks to the efforts of Shilpa, we never faced a shortage of any vegetable during the Covid-19 lockdown. Also, her initiative of growing Napier grass on the campus has helped improve milk yield of the cows staying at jail cowsheds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh jails Madhya Pradesh Narsinghpur Central Jail
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp