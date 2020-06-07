COVID-19: India needs to ramp up genome sequencing

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: As SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing from India touches 600, scientists emphasise ramping up the numbers to discover viral genetic diversity and understand the viral transmission with Covid-19 cases nearing 2.5 lakh.

Researchers from 19 institutions have deposited 592 SARSCoV- 2 genomes from India covering 21 states.

The genome clade include — A1a, A2a, A3, B, B1, B4 and I. The highest number of genomes has been sequenced from Gujarat.

An in-depth analysis of 558 viral genomes derived from samples representing countries from USA, Europe, China, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East regions and India revealed that most Indian samples are divided into two clusters.

A1 sub-cluster showed more similarity to Oceania and Kuwait samples, while A2 sub-cluster grouped with South Asian samples.

In contrast, cluster B grouped with countries from Europe, Middle East and South Asia. A research paper highlights the power of rapid viral genome sequencing and public data sharing