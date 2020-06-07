STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

FIR against Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital for violating COVID-19 testing norms

On June 3, the multi-speciality private hospital had received an order from the Delhi government stating that it has allegedly flouted ICMR guidelines for testing coronavirus patients.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

medical workers

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has registered an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not collecting samples of suspected Covid-19 patients through the RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) app.

The hospital allegedly violated provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act by not following the established Covid protocol.

The FIR with charges under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code was lodged by Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi on June 5.

When reached out for their statement, an associate from the Ganga Ram Hospital said that the management is not eager to make any comment on the FIR by the Delhi government and added that the authorities will take a decision in coming days.

In the FIR, the complainant says that there are guidelines for tracking and monitoring of every Covid-19 suspected cases tested in various accredited labs across Delhi wherein it was mandatory for the labs to collect sample only through RTPCR app.

“Further CDMO cum Mission Director, had mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till today (June 3) which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Diseases Covid19 regulation,” read the FIR, a copy of which is with this reporter.

Launched by the Union health ministry in April, the mobile-based RT-PCR app is for collection centres to fill data at the point of sample collection to minimise error in reporting real time data to authorities.

On June 3, the multi-speciality private hospital had received an order from the Delhi government stating that it has allegedly flouted ICMR guidelines for testing coronavirus patients. “RT-PCR sampling for Covid-19 suspect/confirmed cases should be stopped with immediate ef fect,” the notice read.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Sir Ganga Ram Hospital delhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp