FIR against Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital for violating COVID-19 testing norms

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has registered an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not collecting samples of suspected Covid-19 patients through the RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) app.

The hospital allegedly violated provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act by not following the established Covid protocol.

The FIR with charges under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code was lodged by Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi on June 5.

When reached out for their statement, an associate from the Ganga Ram Hospital said that the management is not eager to make any comment on the FIR by the Delhi government and added that the authorities will take a decision in coming days.

In the FIR, the complainant says that there are guidelines for tracking and monitoring of every Covid-19 suspected cases tested in various accredited labs across Delhi wherein it was mandatory for the labs to collect sample only through RTPCR app.

“Further CDMO cum Mission Director, had mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till today (June 3) which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Diseases Covid19 regulation,” read the FIR, a copy of which is with this reporter.

Launched by the Union health ministry in April, the mobile-based RT-PCR app is for collection centres to fill data at the point of sample collection to minimise error in reporting real time data to authorities.

On June 3, the multi-speciality private hospital had received an order from the Delhi government stating that it has allegedly flouted ICMR guidelines for testing coronavirus patients. “RT-PCR sampling for Covid-19 suspect/confirmed cases should be stopped with immediate ef fect,” the notice read.