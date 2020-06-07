STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: BJP eyes two Rajya Sabha seats, Congress mulls court move

A total of 52 votes are needed by each to win the June 19 biennial polls to the three seats of the upper house.

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

BHOPAL: With the ruling BJP likely to bag two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats going to polls, the opposition Congress is planning to move the court against the two candidates, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki post the June 19 polls.

While the BJP is comfortably placed to win as it presently has 107 members out of the present 206 member MP Vidhan Sabha, the Congress has 92 members and is likely to win one.

Congress has fielded outgoing Rajya Sabha member and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya for the two seats.

During the nomination filing process in March, the Congress candidates had raised objections against the nominations filed by the two BJP candidates and demanded from the Returning Officer that both nominations be rejected.

While Digvijaya had raised the issue of Scindia not having mentioned in the affidavit the details of a case pending against him, Baraiya had raised objections against Solanki’s nomination by submitting that Solanki was working as assistant professor of history in a college on the day of filing the nominations.

But the RO didn’t reject the nomination papers. “We’ll file a petition in the court after the June 19 RS polls,” Congress MP and legal eagle Vivek Tankha confirmed to this daily.

