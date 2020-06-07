STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No access to government ration for 80 per cent migrant workers assurances, reveals study

The analysis was based on 821 SOS calls made by over 5,900 migrant workers at the SWAN helpline between May 15 and June 1.

Published: 07th June 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

ARDUOUS TASK: Migrants take refuge in a school while waiting for transport to reach their native places in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Despite  the claims made by the Centre and various states on providing food and ration to the migrants, nearly 80 per cent of the workers still do not have access to ration provided by the government and food distress continues to be as high as in the first phase of the lockdown, revealed an analysis by Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN).

The analysis was based on 821 SOS calls made by over 5,900 migrant workers at the SWAN helpline between May 15 and June 1.

Over 55 per cent of the callers said they had no money or ration left and that they had skipped meals.

While 76 per cent said they had less than Rs 300 left with them, 72 per cent of the workers who had called said they had only Rs 200 left with them.

In the absence of any livelihood options, workers are also being pushed into a debt trap with 48 per cent workers who called the helpline having taken loans ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and 30 per cent having taken loans of more than Rs 5,000 since the beginning of the lockdown.

With lack of cash, food and income, 55 per cent of those stranded wanted to go home immediately. A whopping 75 per cent of stranded workers said they had migrated for work but had no employment.

Among the interviewees who had reached home, 44 per cent said they had reached home after taking buses while 39 per cent took Shramik special trains.

While 11 per cent took trucks or other modes of transport, six per cent made it home on foot.

The woes of migrant workers captured by the SWAN survey range from eviction by house owners and employers to problems faced in seeking shelter and travel registration.

In several cases, workers reported no prior information about trains and lack of access to water and food in trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers ration ration cards lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp