They got good opportunities without effort: Ashok Gehlot takes potshots at youth Congress leaders 

Political circles believe the comments could once again intensify the tug-ofwar between the old guard and the new.

Published: 07th June 2020

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Barely 10 days before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reignited the internal tension in the Congress state unit with his caustic remarks against the party’s Gen-next leaders.

Gehlot had claimed that younger generation Congress leaders had not gone through the grind at the grassroots level before the High Command made them Central Ministers or PCC Chiefs.

Political circles believe this could intensify the tug-of-war between the senior and younger generation of Congress leaders ; and though Gehlot did not name anybody, many see his comments as an indirect attack on state PCC President Sachin Pilot.   

While he defended his own elevation as a central minister and PCC Chief at a young age, he targeted the younger leaders today by claiming that did not have to struggle too hard or work in NSUI and Youth Congress to reach top positions.

“When we entered politics, we used to travel in trains without reservation, used to sleep on the floor of the trains, we used to frequently visit villages, and it was common to travel by cycles. Though it is not the fault of the younger generation, they have not gone through this struggle. They have got good opportunities in the party even at the central level without much effort,” Gehlot asserted.

Although the Rajasthan CM was careful to downplay his frictions with Sachin Pilot, political observers recall that both leaders have often targeted each other in a veiled manner.

However, in the interview, Gehlot denied any rift with Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and said, “We are all working together and are unitedly working for the party.” However, Gehlot added that the BJP has been making efforts to break the government.

With his deft handling of the coronavirus crisis which even won praise from PM Narendra Modi, Gehlot has strengthened his stature within the party and gained an upper-hand in his tussle with Sachin Pilot.

Political veterans close to the Gehlot camp believe that the veiled attack on Pilot is a well-timed attempt to further underline Gehlot’s superior stature.

The Gehlot-Pilot tussle has been a major feature of the politics of Rajasthan over the past few years.

While Pilot is said to be miffed by the CM’s remarks, officially he has so far given no reaction. Political circles are now focussed on how soon and how strongly the Pilot camp responds to the latest jabs from the Rajasthan CM.

Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan congress
