DDMA to examine measures for creating more makeshift hospitals to tackle coronavirus crisis

The authority wants to develop large temporary hospitals with contactless treatment system on the lines of NSCI dome at Worli in Mumbai

Published: 13th June 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:55 AM

A worker cleans at makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 treatment center set up inside Patliputra sports complex, in Patna

Image of a makeshift COVID-19 treatment center used for representational purpose only. (File photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will meet on Tuesday to explore possibilities for converting large blocks of vacant government flats into makeshift COVID hospitals and medical facilities to meet the demand as coronavirus cases in the national capital are rising at an alarming rate.

On Friday, the daily count of positive cases in the city crossed 2000 mark for the first time.

Officials, privy to the agenda of the meeting, said that the authority wants to develop large temporary hospitals with contactless treatment system on the lines of NSCI dome at Worli in Mumbai. According to the L-G office, the authority will also deliberate about extending powers to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and providing them medical equipment such as oxymeters, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators if the community centres are transformed into treatment facilities. The RWAs will also be provided beds and primary healthcare training.

Earlier, a panel had suggested to set up temporary health facilities at Pragati Maidan and indoor stadia. As per the agenda of the meeting, the authority will further look into provisions for setting up temporary crematoriums and makeshift mortuaries on the hospital campus with air-conditioned containers and bunk beds.

"Fixing price ceiling for treatment by private hospitals—some of them are charging huge prices—and reducing prices being charged by private labs for COVID testing so that it can be made affordable to general public are two other issues which will be discussed," said the official.

Apart from Delhi chief secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and joint secretary of ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain will attend the meeting. "The other important point in the agenda is the authority to allow drive-thru COVID test labs to increase testing rate in the city. The L-G will also examine and make an assessment of requirement and action plan for recruitment of medical personnel to meet any projected shortfall," said an official. Providing round the clock facilities of telemedicine by a panel of government and private doctors will also be studied.

