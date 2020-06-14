ASI to set up dedicated childcare facility at Feroz Shah Kotla fortress

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: To facilitate women visitors coming with their infants — especially the nursing mothers — the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will create an air-conditioned baby feeding cum childcare room at Feroz Shah Kotla, the 14th-century fortress built by Sultan Feroz Shah Tughlaq.

Known for its 3rd century BC Ashokan pillars at Baoli cum garden complex and secret chambers believed to be ‘inhabited by Djinns’, the fortress will become the fourth ancient site to have such a facility in Delhi.

The childcare centre at Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort opened a few months ago while the similar apartment was introduced at Qutub Minar in 2017 along with an interpretation centre.

A small corner has been identified at the citadel which the survey has planned to convert into a childcare room.

“It can accommodate 5-6 women, where a diaper-changing table, sofa to feed the baby, and water will be provided. We are expecting to start work soon. A woman employee or guard will be there to assist and ensure privacy to breastfeeding mothers,” said an official of ASI.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel in March, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, announced to set up childcare centres at various monuments across India.

An ASI official said that the decision was a follow up of the minister’s announcement and taken to provide a safe and convenient visitor experience to women.

The officials said simultaneously, restoration of seven chambers beneath the mosque and conservation of terrace areas around the obelisk would also be undertaken.

“Conservation work is at standstill since March when the lockdown was imposed as labourers have gone back to their native place. Construction material is at the site and now arrangement is being made to source workers.

We will reinforce the plaster and Delhi quartzite masonry in chambers. Apart from this, we have also decided to erect fences in one portion to prevent unauthorised entry,” said the official.