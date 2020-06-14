STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

ASI to set up dedicated childcare facility at Feroz Shah Kotla fortress

The childcare centre at Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort opened a few months ago while the similar apartment was introduced at  Qutub Minar in 2017 along with an interpretation centre.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Historic Firoz Shah Kotla complex | express

NEW DELHI: To facilitate women visitors coming with their infants — especially the nursing mothers — the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will create an air-conditioned baby feeding cum childcare room at Feroz Shah Kotla, the 14th-century fortress built by Sultan Feroz Shah Tughlaq.

Known for its 3rd century BC Ashokan pillars at Baoli cum garden complex and secret chambers believed to be ‘inhabited by Djinns’, the fortress will become the fourth ancient site to have such a facility in Delhi. 

The childcare centre at Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort opened a few months ago while the similar apartment was introduced at  Qutub Minar in 2017 along with an interpretation centre.

A small corner has been identified at the citadel which the survey has planned to convert into a childcare room.

“It can accommodate 5-6 women, where a diaper-changing table, sofa to feed the baby, and water will be provided. We are expecting to start work soon. A woman employee or guard will be there to assist and ensure privacy to breastfeeding mothers,” said an official of ASI. 

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel in March, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, announced to set up childcare centres at various monuments across India.

An ASI official said that the decision was a follow up of the minister’s announcement and taken to provide a safe and convenient visitor experience to women.

The officials said simultaneously, restoration of seven chambers beneath the mosque and conservation of terrace areas around the obelisk would also be undertaken. 

“Conservation work is at standstill since March when the lockdown was imposed as labourers have gone back to their native place. Construction material is at the site and now arrangement is being made to source workers.

We will reinforce the plaster and Delhi quartzite masonry in chambers. Apart from this, we have also decided to erect fences in one portion to prevent unauthorised entry,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Feroz Shah Kotla ASI
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp