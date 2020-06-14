Expressions with Manish Tewari and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe | ‘Centre took everyone on board over Covid’

Express News Service By

Battling Covid-19 crisis, tension along the India-China border and the precarious economic situation, Congress MP Manish Tewari feels that people are living in the greatest deficit of government and the BJP-led Centre did not have a thought-out strategy for dealing with the pandemic and economy.

However, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe accused the Opposition of engaging in petty partisan politics while the entire country was standing with PM Modi.

Their remarks came during a conversation on ‘Why is India divided against a lethal virus’ with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, on TNIE’s Expressions, a series of live webcasts with prominent people.

Why has pandemic divided India along political lines?

MT: I do not think. There is rarely a division between the Opposition and Centre. All state government have cooperated with the Centre. They may have some federal concerns but all directives of NDMA, they tried to implement it in letter and spirit. Parties have concerns beginning migrant crisis... wisdom of having lockdown at 4-hr notice would be debated in the Parliament. Problems started when millions started walking on roads, were mowed down on railway tracks. Why the government was so insensitive, that was inflexion point.

VS: That is a wrong impression created. If you look at the nature of the crisis and pandemic is different as we are fighting with an invisible enemy. At the same time, we have to walk a tight rope. It’s an extraordinary difficult situation. On the one hand country was standing behind PM but some Opposition parties including, Congress, is engaged in the pity partisan politics. Centre took everyone on board but these voices created sorry states of affairs.

Why is Opposition not taken into confidence on national issues like tension with China and Nepal?

MT: What is happening on Indian border is something extremely serious and has never happened after 1987 and we are looking at the worst strategic nightmare. Chinese have come 40 to 60 sq km in our border, there is active Pakistan-China relation and Covid-19 situation is serious. There is three front situation and they are more interested in buying and selling MLAs in Gujarat, Rajasthan and holding virtual rallies.

VS: Some opposition leaders have been talking to Chinese ambassadors rather than dialling PM. Defence ministers, Chief of Defence Staff have spoken on the issue, and there is nothing to hide. These are sensitive issues, let us not exaggerate the issue and our eastern neighbour was compelled to back track. PM will speak when the situation demands.

Handling of lockdown?

MT: In February, entire Europe was impacted. The government did pay attention to enormity and magnitude of the problem till March 22. They were busy in rolling red carpet to US President and toppling Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. No country in the world have unlocked when the Covid curve was spiking.

VS: All CMs were consulted and Janta curfew was trial for a lockdown. People were aware something was impending.

What stopped the PM from calling an opposition party meeting on the issue?

MT: British parliament was functioning and they were holding their government responsible. I don’t think that questioning the government is wrong.

VS: The opposition needs to fine-tune their strategy. We wanted to continue with the budget session but it was halted on the opposition’s demand.