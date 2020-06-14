STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finding solace

Thanks to COVID-19. As per government rule, only a limited number of people are allowed for the cremation ceremonies, given that social distancing is of utmost importance.

To provide some relief to mourning relatives and friends, who can’t be present for the last rites, Tributes.in, an online tributes and obituaries service has made the first month of its usage free.

Sumit Khaitan 


“After a month, one can subscribe to a lifetime membership starting from Rs 1,000. The product has been designed keeping in mind the diverse culture in India, and the content can be customised in vernacular languages.

It enables  social distancing, but not emotional distancing,” says Tributes.in Project Head, Sumit Khaitan.

The bereaved can create a profile page, and post photographs and videos of the deceased; upload details like date, time and place in real-time of the funeral and condolence meetings, and share the content with relatives and friends through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and email. 

Comments

